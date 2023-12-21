All-Africa Students’ Union honours Jawara, others

- Advertisement -

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) Saturday honoured distinguished Africans, including the GACH Global Group Chief Executive Officer Abubakary Jawara in recognition of his immeasurable contribution and immense support to the organisation and for positive impacts on the young people in the continent.

The Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kolo Kyari and the Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank Sierra Leone Limited, Dr Waltone E Gilpin were the other recipients of the award.

They were presented with the insignia of commendation by the International President of AASU, Osisiogu Enyinnaya at the weekend at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The award highlights Dr Jawara’s positive impact on the lives of young people in Africa and further underscores his efforts to elevate the continent’s potential.

The prestigious award was presented to Dr Abubakary Jawara during a grand ceremony held by the All-Africa Students Union. The event saw the convergence of prominent figures from educational, political, and business backgrounds.

President Osisiogu Enyinnaya noted that Jawara was honoured by the African students for his outstanding philanthropic initiative that has touched all corners of the continent.

“We hope, just like Martin Luther King Jnr said, that if you’re called upon to sweep the streets, sweep the streets the same way Shakespeare composed poems,” he said.

Reacting to the award, the GACH CEO Abubakary Jawara said it will motivate him to continue serving humanity to his utmost best at all times.

“This is a great achievement for me, GACH and the Gambia at large. I want to dedicate the award to all Gambians and more especially to President Adama Barrow and his government for creating the environment for businesses to thrive,” Jawara said.