NPP inducts regional officials on party’s transformative agenda

By Omar Bah

The ruling National People’s Party Administrative Secretary, Seedy Ceesay, has issued a strong warning to all party regional bureau secretaries to deliver or risk being removed.

The party has started the process of regularising all its bureaus across the country including providing motorbikes and a promise to start paying regional secretaries monthly salaries for effective service delivery.

Last weekend, the party invited all its regional executive members to a meeting at its national bureau to discuss plans the party has to build its structures.

The meeting was attended by senior members of the party including Information Minister and party spokesperson, Lamin Queen Jammeh, Aja Maimuna Baldeh, political adviser Saihou Mballow, Basse MP Saihou Bah and NPP KM chairman Mustapha Touray.

Ceesay said President Adama Barrow has made a commitment to give the party all the necessary support it needs but that will come with strict measures which include ensuring that all party regional executives serve the party to the best of their abilities or risk being removed.

He said the party’s regional secretaries have been assigned to work from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

“The president has made a commitment to invest in the party as long as there is delivery and effective January 2024, everybody will know that the party has changed for good. So, regional secretaries elected by congress must be residents of the area and if they fail to deliver, they will be removed. This is why a new motorcycle and telephone are provided to all of you,” Ceesay said.

He said the regional secretaries have taken an oath to serve to the best of their ability with dignity and respect to the party’s principles.

The NPP deputy administrative secretary and National Assembly Member for Basse, Saikou Bah, said the induction meeting is not a lecture but a forum to share ideas and best practices.

He reminded the regional secretaries that leadership is all about creating a conducive environment for others to thrive.

“Leadership also requires sharing responsibilities and influence to bring about change. The president has taught us different forms of leadership qualities and now it is left to us to live up to expectation,” Bah posited.

For her part, the party’s women national mobiliser, Aja Maimuna Baldeh, underscored the importance of putting women in the forefront of the party’s decision making.

“Also, we should always consult and respect one another. Patience is also paramount in this endeavour. Let this be a lesson for all in the execution of our duties as leaders. Gambian politics is undoubtedly in the hands of the women and with patience your support for President Barrow will be meaningful,” she said.

She urged her fellow women to take their positions and political responsibilities seriously.

The presidential adviser on political affairs, Saihou Mballow, said the NPP has transformed the administration of politics in The Gambia with its indigenous ideas.

“The whole world is now emulating President Barrow for his exemplary leadership and democratic governance,” Mballow said.

He said NPP will embark on a regional tour to sensitise the people and to make sure that there is transparency across the board, adding that each regional bureau will have an account and a copy of the party’s constitution.

As part of events marking the meeting, the outgoing KM chairman Alhagie Ounda Nyang, handed over the baton to his successor Mustapha Touray who will now steer the affairs of the municipality.

In his farewell message, Mr Nyang said it was a pleasure for him to serve the NPP.

On the other hand, Mustapha Touray, commended his predecessor for his service and assured the party that he will live up to expectation.

Nominated Assembly Member, Aja Maimuna Ceesay, said the number one priority of the party should be to tackle the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP).

“They have failed and regretted what had happened and are always looking for our downfall. Therefore, we have to be alerted as politicians. Sir Dawda Jawara, Yahya Jammeh and President Adama Barrow’s leadership all came as a surprise and the person who will succeed Barrow will come as a surprise too,” said Madam Ceesay. The party also handed over eight motorcycles to each region.