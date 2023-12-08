All but one BAC councilors released

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

Police have released councilors of the Brikama Area Council – except one. They were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly seizing the vehicle of the Council’s embattled CEO Modou Jonga.

But one councilor, Abdoulie Jammeh of Brufut Ward, is still being held at the anti-crime unit in Banjulinding. It is not clear why he was not released.

The seizure of the CEO’s vehicle followed a Council resolution suspending him for corruption and abuse of office. The ministry of local government said the suspensions are not binding.

The BAC officials have condemned the arrests and called for all charges to be dropped against the councilors.