- Advertisement -

China has announced it will be lifting tariffs on imports from Angola, The Gambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Mali and Mauritania.

China’s State Council said on Wednesday that 98% of taxable imports from Angola, Gambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Mali, and Mauritania will be exempt from tariffs.

The new measures will be effective on Dec. 25., according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

- Advertisement -

Source: AA