ALL SET FOR MAY DAY SPORTS TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

May Day Sports is back again tomorrow. This special sports event organised by the state attracts workers from different parts of the Greater Banjul area at the Independence Stadium to participate in various sports activities.

The event is aimed at celebrating and honouring the contribution of workers to the nation’s development and promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports.

The history of May Day Sports in The Gambia dates back to the colonial era when workers would gather on May 1st to demand better working conditions and higher wages.

- Advertisement -

After the country gained independence in 1965, the government made May 1st a public holiday to recognise the contribution of workers to the nation’s development.

During May Day Sports, various sports activities are organised, and teams from different sectors of the economy, including government ministries, private companies, and non-governmental organisations, participate.

The event is not only a platform for sports but also a day of socialising, networking, and celebrating the achievements of the workers.

- Advertisement -

Tourists visiting The Gambia during May Day can attend the event as spectators and experience the festive atmosphere. The Independence Stadium is located in Bakau, a town in the Greater Banjul area, and can be easily accessed by public transport or taxi. There is no entry fee for the event, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Here are some examples of sporting activities that may take place during the May Day Sports event in The Gambia: Tug of war, Pillow fight, Greasy pole and Musical chair and athletics

These are just a few examples, but there could be other sporting events as well depending on the year and the organisers of the event.