Alleged cocaine dealer arrested

By Omar Bah

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency has announced the arrest of one Momodou Saidy, 58, over cocaine-related matters. The DLEAG further alleged that  Mr Saidy, who was arrested on Friday 8 October with 21 wraps of suspected cocaine in Banjul, is a ‘notorious’ cocaine dealer.

“This is the third time that operatives are apprehending Momodou Saidy for drug-related offenses. He was previously arrested on the 1st February 2019 with twenty-one (21) wraps of suspected cannabis and on the 24th June 2020 with forty-three (43) wraps of suspected cocaine.

“On the matter involving the forty-three (43) wraps of cocaine, he was found guilty and fined by the court while the matter involving the suspected cannabis is still proceeding in court,” DLEAG said in a statement yesterday.

