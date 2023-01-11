Alleged coup plotters’ case reaches High Court

By Bruce Asemota

The December alleged aborted coup suspects’ case has now reached the High Court in Banjul to be presided over by Justice Basirou VP Mahoney, Judicial sources have confirmed.

The eight are Sanna Fadera, Gibril Darboe, Ebrima Sano, Ebrima Baldeh, Omar M.Colley, Bakary Njai, Bara Touray and Lamin Jadama.

The suspects are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and treason.

The particulars of offence disclosed that the suspects between October and December, 2022, within Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of the Gambia, prepared or endeavoured to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Adama Barrow by unlawful means.

It has also been confirmed that the case will be mentioned on the 17th January, 2023 before the erudite Judge.