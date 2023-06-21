Alliance Française celebrates World Music Day

By Tabora Bojang

Alliance Française de Banjul Saturday organised a free music concert, dancing classes, theatre plays, painting lessons and exhibitions as part of activities marking the commemoration of World Music Day (Fete de la Musique) held every June 21.

Music Day is pioneered by former French Culture Minister Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret in the early 1980s and has since been celebrated across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is observed to honour the spirit, value and benefits of music and provide free music to all music enthusiasts and create a forum for amateur and professional artists to demonstrate their abilities to the rest of the world.

The celebration held at the Alliance Française gardens along the Kairaba Avenue, interspersed with a series of activities and different concerts by a thrilling line up of talented Gambian artists including Kombonka, Bro K, Maha D Hammer, Fatou Sera and Oumie Ngom Maisa who performed with great enthusiasm and energy thrilling a fairly large audience.

The Gamut theatre group also provided an exciting but emotional play in tribute to late legendary Gambian musicians such as Musa Ngum, Tatadinding Jobarteh, Lie Ngum (Abdul Kabir) and Ousu Njie Senor the founder of Super Eagles band, one of the greatest Senegambian music groups of all time.

“Celebrating world music day is an avenue for us to come together and celebrate the power of music as well as thank our musicians, our artists for all the endless efforts they have been doing over the years in entertaining and educating the people,” Gambia Music Union President, Momodou Sarr stated.

“As musicians we create art and content and people listen, enjoy and attach their emotions,” he added.

Sarr hailed Alliance for immensely supporting Gambian artists, musicians and the Union.

Alliance Française Director Justine Guschlbauer, described music day as a day for music lovers to express their love for music as well as bring people together from all walks of life to celebrate unity and diversity.

She said Alliance has traditionally partnered Music Gam with a view of supporting Gambian artists and also increase awareness about their challenges, achievements and wayforwad.

“The celebration is not only about music, the day is also special in bringing joy into the hearts of families, friends and kids. Alliance is for every Gambian. And this is an opportunity to have fun, discover some new musicians and talk about what the artists achieved,” the director remarked.

Young entrepreneur Fatou Joof expressed delight saying the celebration immensely enhances her business and networking opportunities. “I would love to be part of it in the future,” she said.

Alliance cultural coordinator Alexandre hailed partnering institutions for contributing to a successful celebration. “I am very happy for the day. We had a lot of people, a lot of children activities through our partners and everything went well,” he added.