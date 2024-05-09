SOS camp empowers youths to tackle societal issues with innovation and creativity

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

SOS Children’s Villages has recently held a gathering for the four-day National Youth Congress camp under the theme Encouraging Innovative Thinking and Creative Solutions to Address Societal Issues Affecting Youths.

This event is organized by SOS National Youth Network, which aims to bring together youths from different backgrounds for discussions, trainings, and leadership development to empower and support young individuals in personal and professional growth. It’s an opportunity for youths to share experiences and work towards a brighter future for the country.

- Advertisement -

Fatou Lette Jallow, national director of SOS, said 37% of the young population in The Gambia are not employed, educated, or skilled. “This is alarming as these young people are expected to contribute to the country’s development in the future, which is why the SOS Children’s Villages national strategy aims to empower these young people to become agents of change in society.”

Out-going president of the SOS CV Youth Network, Kalilou Touray, said: “To my outgoing executive members, I want to express my deepest appreciation for your dedication, hard work, and passion in leading our youth network. Your contributions have been invaluable, and I am confident that you will continue to shine wherever you go next. To the incoming executive members, I challenge you to carry forward the torch of leadership with integrity, empathy, and vision. Embrace this opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people within SOS Gambia and beyond.”

Kalilou urged SOS Children’s Villages and its partners together with the Government to continue their unwavering investment in youth development, emphasizing the values of empathy, communication, and cooperation in working together towards common goals and promoting overall well-being and progress.