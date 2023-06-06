Ambassador FJC addresses South African information institute convention

By Lamin Cham

The Gambian ambassador to South Africa, Fatoumatta Jahumpa- Ceesay, on Friday addressed the annual convention, induction and investiture ceremony of the Institute of Information Management South Africa (IIMSA) as special guest of honour. The event took place at the University of South Africa (UNISA) on the theme, ‘the road to digital transformation through education’.

Mrs Jajumpa-Ceesay is an honorary fellow of the institute since 2018. Her audience on Friday included representatives of government, academia, experts in the field of data information management, industry leaders, private sector and media.

Addressing the audience, Mrs Jajumpa-Ceesay, a former speaker of the Gambia National Assembly and veteran journalist, said the theme of this year’s convention is apt because education plays a pivotal role in shaping and driving the digital transformation landscape, adding that in this era of rapid technological advancements, the need for individuals and organisations to adapt and embrace digitalisation has become paramount.

She told her audience that education is the foundation upon which digital transformation stands, equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to navigate the digital realm effectively.

“It empowers us to leverage emerging technologies, harness the power of data, and capitalise on innovative solutions. Education provides the means to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that no one is left behind in this digital revolution,” she said

According to the ambassador, in today’s interconnected world, digital transformation is not merely an option but also, a necessity because it touches every aspect of our lives, from how we communicate, work, learn, and engage with one another. “It has the potential to revolutionize industries, drive economic growth, and transform societies. However, to fully unlock this potential, we must invest in education that is inclusive, accessible, and comprehensive,” she said.

“As we gather here today, let us reaffirm our commitment to education as the cornerstone of digital transformation and recognise the importance of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and capacity building to shape a future that harnesses the full potential of technology for the betterment of all,” she concluded.