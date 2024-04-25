MRC Unit The Gambia, partners commemorate World Immunisation Week

- Advertisement -

The Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM) join the rest of the world to commemorate World Immunisation

Week (24 – 30th April).

This year, the week coincides with 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

The dual celebration highlights the remarkable progress made in global immunisation efforts and the role of vaccination in safeguarding public health.

The MRC working hand in hand with the Government and People of The Gambia has contributed, more than any other country, to the development of the EPI vaccine programme across sub-

Saharan Africa. The first trials of key vaccines to prevent meningitis and pneumonia in Africa were conducted here as well as the first trials of the malaria vaccine which is now recommended by the World Health Organization.

These trials and other studies have led to the introductions of vaccines across the continent.

Today, we continue this work looking at new polio and malaria vaccines and better ways to give vaccines, so every child receives the vaccines they need.’

Professor Ed Clarke, Lead for Vaccines, and Immunity Theme at MRCG, said: “MRC Unit The Gambia takes this opportunity to extend gratitude to the people of The Gambia

for their significant contribution to all this work, which continues to save lives across Africa.”

“Gambian communities have been highly supportive of our work, participating in vaccine trials and promoting community engagement efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy.”

As part of activities to mark the week this year, we are organising two Caravan events. The first, scheduled for April 24th, will be from Brikama to Faji Kunda, Sukuta, Westfield, and Fajara. The second event, slated for April 30th, will be from Basse to Bansang, Soma, and Keneba.

MRC Unit The Gambia will continue to work closely with the Government and people of The Gambia to save lives and improve health within our sub-region and across the world.