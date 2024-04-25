Peace Network CEO trained and certified in The Hague

- Advertisement -

Peace Network Chief Executive Officer Mr. Alasana Justice Jallow has been trained and certified in The Hague as a trainer in mediation and negotiation by the Dutch Institute of International Relations (Clingendeal).

Mr. Jallow was nominated by the United Nations Development Program ( UNDP) to undergo training in the Netherlands.

On his part, Mr. Jallow said: “This was a meaningful and productive training. I learned a lot of new skills and techniques which will henceforth be very useful in my day-to-day training and mediation works”.

“Furthermore, through Peace Network, I am ready to share my knowledge with Gambians. I will utilize the training to impact the country by providing trainings and to serve as a mediator. Finally, I’ll state that The Peace Network remains committed and dedicated in contributing to the Peace and development of The Gambia”.

Clingendeal Institute is one of the largest international diplomatic training centres around the world. The Institute is renowned for its quality and professional training in the field of diplomacy.