Lamin-London mosque committee receives financial support

By Lamin Njie

The Lamin Islamic Development Association, over the weekend, presented a cheque of 75,000 Dalasis to the Lamin-London Mosque Committee as part of their token towards the ongoing construction of the central mosque.

Speaking at the presentation, Buba Sanyang, a member of the Lamin Islamic Development Association, said the donation was meant to help the community of Lamin-London with the ongoing construction of their mosque.

He called on them to unite and work as a team in whatever they doing for their community. “What you are doing here is a great job and it is commendable. Work as a team and you will be able to achieve a lot. This structure is a magnificent building and when completed, it will look beautiful,” he said.

He said the association was formed some years ago and that one of its main roles is to help the propagation of Islam in Lamin and the country as well.

In receiving the cheque, Omar Touray of the Lamin-London Mosque thanked the donors for the donation. He promised that the money would be used for the intended purpose.

According to him, the construction of the mosque was purely initiated by the community of Lamin-London and any support from outside will be highly appreciated.

He used the opportunity to call on other donors for support as the project is both for the construction of a mosque and an Islamic school, ‘Dara’

Yahya Manneh and Bubacarr Sowe of the Lamin Islamic Development Association expressed similar sentiments. They stated that the association will continue to help and support Islamic activities in Lamin.