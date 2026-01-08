An exultant tribute to GRA’s monumental achievement and a visionary call to national partnership

- Advertisement -

By Mohammed Jallow

In the chronicles of The Gambia’s contemporary economic endeavor there are rare moments that demand not mere acknowledgment but profound exaltation. The pronouncement by His Excellency Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe that the Gambia Revenue Authority, in the year 2025, has not only met but has superseded its statutory revenue target marks one such epoch. The declaration that twenty-three billion dalasis has been collected between the months of January and November, thereby fulfilling the annual obligation well ahead of calendar closure, transcends routine financial reporting; it is an emphatic testament to disciplined governance, institutional ingenuity, and the catalytic power of reform. To appreciate the magnitude of this triumph one must look beyond numbers into the intricate tapestry of public confidence, operational transformation, and the resilient spirit of a nation that chooses progress over complacency.

From the outset, it is essential to underscore the unwavering commitment exhibited by Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe and the entire leadership of the Gambia Revenue Authority. In an environment where public institutions frequently confront skepticism and inertia, the GRA’s ability to not only achieve but exceed its revenue target reflects a transformational leadership ethos anchored in vision, accountability, and proactive engagement. Commissioner General Darboe’s stewardship represents a departure from antiquated paradigms of tax collection, one that consciously embraces innovation rather than defaulting to archaic practices. This achievement is not a happenstance; it is the cultivated result of strategic foresight, operational rigor, and an unyielding commitment to the national good.

- Advertisement -

To fully comprehend the resonance of this accomplishment, consider the implications of meeting a D23 billion revenue target within eleven months. It is not merely a numerical success; it signifies enhanced fiscal space for the government to invest in essential services such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social protection. The timely infusion of revenue empowers The Gambia to plan and execute its development agenda with greater confidence and reduced dependency on external financing. This shift strengthens the nation’s sovereignty and reinforces the principle that sustainable development is best anchored in domestic resource mobilization.

Commissioner General Darboe’s transparent articulation of the mechanisms behind this success reinforces the credibility of the GRA. He unequivocally stated that the authority did not resort to increasing tax rates; rather, the gains accrued from meticulous reforms designed to minimize leakages and augment transparency. This distinction is not trivial. Raising taxes, especially in an economy striving for recovery and resilience, carries the risk of burdening citizens and enterprises alike. Instead, the GRA chose a path of refinement and optimization, deploying digital systems that detect inefficiencies and plug revenue gaps. This approach underscores an enlightened philosophy of governance: that prosperity is best nurtured not through compulsion but through the enhancement of systems that render tax compliance seamless, fair, and transparent.

The implementation of digital solutions to curb revenue leakages marks a significant leap toward modernizing fiscal administration. Digitalization is not merely a technological upgrade; it represents a paradigm shift in how public institutions relate to the taxpayers they serve. Through digital platforms, the GRA has been able to foster greater traceability, accountability, and efficiency. These systems provide real-time data analytics that enable swift identification of anomalies, reduce human error, and diminish opportunities for malfeasance. In essence, digitalization empowers the institution to preempt revenue obstructions rather than react to them belatedly. This proactive posture has engendered trust among stakeholders and reassured the public that revenue collection is conducted in a manner that is equitable and devoid of arbitrary impositions.

- Advertisement -

It is important to reflect on the broader implications of this achievement for the national psyche. In many developing economies, the narrative around tax authorities tends to be fraught with tension and distrust. Taxpayers often perceive revenue agencies as adversarial entities rather than partners in national development. The GRA’s performance in 2025 challenges this entrenched mindset. By demonstrating that revenue collection can be executed efficiently without increasing tax burdens, the Authority has fostered a renewed sense of confidence among citizens and businesses. This shift in perception is invaluable; it paves the way for a collaborative social contract in which compliance is motivated not by fear but by the recognition that taxes are essential contributions to collective advancement.

Furthermore, the GRA’s success serves as an instructive model for public institutions across the African continent and beyond. In an era where global economic pressures test the resilience of national budgets, innovative revenue mobilization strategies are imperative. The Gambia’s example illustrates that strategic reforms anchored in transparency, digitalization, and stakeholder engagement can yield extraordinary results. It places The Gambia in a distinguished position among its peers, offering a blueprint for how nations can strengthen their revenue bases while maintaining public trust.

It is equally important to address the skeptics—those who might attribute this achievement to fortuitous circumstances or transient economic conditions. Such cynicism not only undermines the credibility of the Authority but also diminishes the significance of the hard work, discipline, and strategic planning that underpinned this success. The GRA is not a monolithic or infallible institution; like all organizations, it faces challenges. However, to dismiss its accomplishment as happenstance is to disregard the deliberate reforms that have borne measurable fruit. The collection surpassing the target ahead of year end is a reflection of consistent performance and sustained dedication. It is an affirmation that when an institution is guided by competent leadership, fortified systems, and a genuine commitment to the public good, remarkable outcomes are attainable.

Indeed, the GRA has emerged as a veritable cash cow for The Gambia’s development. This expression should not be misconstrued as crude or reductive; rather, it captures the reality that the Authority has become a dependable engine for generating the financial resources required to fuel the nation’s aspirations. The revenue it mobilizes is not hoarded in abstract accounts; it circulates into sectors that uplift the human condition. It underwrites roads that connect communities, schools that educate future leaders, hospitals that heal the infirm, and social programs that cushion the vulnerable. In this regard, the GRA’s performance is intrinsically linked to the wellbeing of every Gambian household. It is a service to country and community, and its success reverberates through the corridors of national progress.

Equally noteworthy is the Commissioner General’s announcement regarding the 2026 revenue target of D27 billion. This forward-looking projection reflects confidence and ambition. It signals an understanding that success should not breed complacency but should inspire elevated aspirations. The increased target is not an arbitrary escalation; it reflects the evolving needs of the nation and the recognition that the pathway to sustainable development requires robust resource mobilization. Achieving even higher targets will demand continued diligence, innovation, and collaboration with taxpayers. In this context, Commissioner General Darboe’s call for taxpayers to fulfill their obligations is both timely and essential. It is an invitation to every citizen and enterprise to view tax compliance not as a burden but as a patriotic duty—a contribution to the collective destiny of The Gambia.

In acknowledging the Authority’s accomplishments, it is imperative to also honor the taxpayers themselves. The success of the GRA is inextricably linked to the willingness of individuals and businesses to honor their fiscal responsibilities. Tax compliance is the lifeblood of any functioning state. When taxpayers discharge their duties with integrity and conscientiousness, they affirm their belief in the nation’s potential. The partnership between taxpayers and the revenue authority must be sustained, nurtured, and celebrated. It is this synergy that will propel The Gambia toward greater economic resilience and social wellbeing.

This seminal achievement by the GRA should also prompt reflection on the broader imperative of strengthening institutional capacity within The Gambia. The progress witnessed in revenue collection underscores what can be accomplished when institutions are empowered, equipped with modern tools, and led with integrity. It is a clarion call for continued investments in institutional reform across sectors. Whether in education, health, security, or infrastructure, the strategic modernization of systems and processes will yield dividends that uplift the collective national experience. The GRA’s success provides a compelling case study for how disciplined reform, anchored in transparency and digital innovation, can transform public service delivery.

As The Gambia stands at this pivotal juncture, it is fitting to project optimism without naiveté. The road to sustained economic prosperity is neither linear nor assured. It demands constant vigilance against complacency, continued engagement between government and citizens, and an unwavering commitment to the public good. The remarkable achievement of the GRA in 2025 lays a sturdy foundation upon which to build. It invites all stakeholders—government officials, private sector leaders, civil society, and everyday citizens—to reaffirm their allegiance to the nation’s progress.

In conclusion, the Gambia Revenue Authority’s surpassing of its 2025 revenue target is a milestone of historic proportions. It is a triumph that encapsulates strategic leadership, innovative reform, and collective resolve. Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe’s visionary guidance, coupled with the dedicated efforts of the Authority’s personnel and the compliance of taxpayers, has rendered this success not only possible but exemplary. As The Gambia sets its sights on an ambitious revenue goal for 2026, the nation can draw confidence from the fact that when institutions are guided by integrity and equipped with modern systems, the prospects for national advancement are limitless. This moment is deserving of celebration, commendation, and unwavering support. May this extraordinary accomplishment inspire continued excellence, deepen the bond between citizens and institutions, and herald a future of shared prosperity for The Gambia.