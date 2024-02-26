22.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, February 26, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Another dead body found in Kololi

158
- Advertisement -
image 105

By Tabora Bojang

Police are investigating after a dead body was found in an incomplete building near Kololi Tavern Saturday afternoon.
There are rumours of suspected foul play. Security and medical officers recovered the unidentified body from the building and took it for further investigations.
Police spokesperson ASP Binta Njie confirmed the incident and said the police are yet to establish the cause of death as investigations are ongoing.
The police did not also provide any identifying characteristics of the lifeless body.
Homicide cases have been a regular occurrence in the past few days with at least four confirmed cases and residents are expressing anxiety.

Previous article
NAM says he’s vindicated for opposing national dialogue
Next article
Imam Fatty challenges Imam Leigh to public debate on FGM
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions