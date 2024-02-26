Another dead body found in Kololi

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police are investigating after a dead body was found in an incomplete building near Kololi Tavern Saturday afternoon.

There are rumours of suspected foul play. Security and medical officers recovered the unidentified body from the building and took it for further investigations.

Police spokesperson ASP Binta Njie confirmed the incident and said the police are yet to establish the cause of death as investigations are ongoing.

The police did not also provide any identifying characteristics of the lifeless body.

Homicide cases have been a regular occurrence in the past few days with at least four confirmed cases and residents are expressing anxiety.