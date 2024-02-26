NAM says he’s vindicated for opposing national dialogue

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

UDP Central Baddibu lawmaker, Sulayman Saho, has said Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie’s “uncomplimentary” remarks against his party leader Ousainu Darboe and the tear-gassing of “APRC No-to-Alliance” supporters by the police a few days after President Barrow’s meeting with leaders of political parties, vindicated his expressed opposition to the national dialogue.

Saho contended that instead of using the “national dialogue” as an opportunity to promote tolerance and address the potential hurdles which threaten the peace, the ruling NPP and its allies are instead employing their old tactics of “divisive politics”.

“I did not support and recognise this dialogue from the start, and I have been vindicated. And left to me, no opposition party would have attended the dialogue. It is a deception. It is useless. What positive effect will come about if you are from a dialogue and start raining insults on political party leaders and using the police to tear gas innocent civilians?” Saho queried.

He said the deputy speaker by virtue of his position in the legislature, should not be “trading in insults and making blanket statements against reputable political leaders” whatever the circumstance.

“As a comrade in the parliament, I advise you to desist from disrespecting my party leader [Darboe] because if you do so, I owe you no respect and anybody. As parliamentarians, we should always strive to promote political tolerance and political unity but not division,” he stated.