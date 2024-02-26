Armed robbers steal MRC vehicle at Keneba

- Advertisement -

The Medical Research Council has issued a statement condemning an armed robbery at its field station in Kiang Keneba early Friday morning.

“Our staff and patients in the wards were not harmed. However, the perpetrators broke into our garage and drove away in an MRC pickup truck with a licence plate, 257. I strongly condemn this attack and urge the security to continue to ensure the safety of our communities and to safeguard the peace”, Professor Umberto D’Alessandro, head of MRC in The Gambia said.

The MRC said it has notified all national security agents who are currently investigating the matter.

“Our Keneba field station provides critical health care services to the community and neighbouring satellite villages. MRC has been in The Gambia for more than 75 years delivering life changing health care support and research aimed at reducing the burden of illness and improve lives. We will remain alert and provide the security with the support they need to hold the perpetuators accountable,” the statement concluded.