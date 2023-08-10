Another Gambian international heads to Bayelsa Queens

Nigerian Premier League giants Bayelsa Queens have signed another Gambian, Istaou Jallow. She joins compatriot and goalkeeper Matty Manga.

The forward was unveiled by the club Wednesday.

“We’re excited to announce that Isatou Jallow, the talented attacker from the Gambia national team and former player of the Gambian Police Force FC has joined Bayelsa Queens FC. She has arrived in Bayelsa state and is already blending in fast with the team. We can’t wait to see her in action,” the club announced on its Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Police FC forward has been out-of action due to an injury driven condition for two years.

Speaking to GFF Media from her base in Bayelsa State, Isatou expressed gratitude to the Gambia Football Federation for coming to her aid during the period of injury. “I’m happy, and so excited to return to playing football again. It was so frustrating because I’ve sat for two years without playing football,” she said.

Isatou Basse as fondly called by her peers in connection to her hometown Basse said she is equally grateful to Gambian internationals Musa Barrow and Omar Colley. “I’m sure they would be very glad when they see that I have signed a contract. They, too, have contributed to my surgery and recovery,” added.

Bayelsa FC is one of the biggest Female clubs in Africa and having to sign for the serial champions of the Nigerian female League, Isatou remarked that she is ready for the challenge. “I’m ready for the challenge, and I want to return to the national team to repay the support I received from the GFF. I would give my best to make the GFF proud,” she concluded.