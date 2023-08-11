18 in custody on drug-related charges

At least eighteen individuals have been arrested by operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency for various drug-related offenses.

A statement from DLEAG said the suspects have been screened and will go through due process.

It states: “25 years old Aminata Thoronka, a Sierra leonean and a resident of Kartong was arrested on the 1st August 2023 at around 7pm onwards with (43) Wraps of suspected Kush which is concealed in white paper, wrapped inside a plastic bag and hidden inside a bucket. 27 years Muhammed Salim Camara, a Sierra leonean residing at Kartong was arrested on the 1st August 2023 at around 19:20hrs onwards with (3) packets and (42) wraps of suspected kush which is concealed in white paper and placed inside a shoe in his house.

35 years Ousman Sanneh a resident of Lamin Village was arrested on the 29th July 2023 at around 10am onwards with (3) parcels and (4) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in a white paper and placed inside a black bag.

26 years old Dann Secka a Senegalese residing at Serrekunda was arrested on the 26th July at around 9pm onwards with (50) tablets of ecstasy ( controlled drug) which is concealed in a tranparent nylon bag.

23 years old Amadou Jah a resident of Bansang was arrested on the 1st August 2023 at around 4pm onwards with (1) bundle and (50) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement and white paper and placed inside a multicolor plastic bag.

38 years old Hamadi Sambou a resident of Bansang was arrested on the 2nd August 2023 at around 4pm onwards with (15) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white paper and placed inside a multicolor plastic bag.

35 years old Modou Sanneh a senegalese and 40 years old Bakary Sanyang a Gambian and resident of Tampoto and Somita were arrested by Sibanor DLEAG station on the 2nd August 2023 at around 8pm onwards with (1) bundle and (50) parcels of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement paper and placed inside a multicolor plastic bag.

20 years old Foday Jallow a resident of Fatoto was arrested on the 2nd August 2023 at around 9pm onwards with (4) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement papers.

29 years old Mumini Sillah and Baba Jawo both resident of Lamin Village were arrested on the 3rd August at around 11am onwards with (10) parcels and (27) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white paper, transparent nylon bag and baby pampers.

29 years old Tapha Badjie a resident of Kotu was arrested at Mandinaba DLEAG check point on the 3rd August 2023 at around 6pm onwards with (5) bundles, (1) parcel of suspected cannabis sativa and (5) stones of cannabis resin (hashish) which is concealed in cement paper covered with pink nylon bag plastered with silotapes and further placed in a blue charcoal bag.

32 years old Momodou Jallow a resident of Salaji was arrested on the 4th August 2023 at around 8:35am onwards with (1) bundle, (11) parcels and (204) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa with D1, 100 notes of money believe to be proceeds of the cannabis which is concealed in a brown and white paper and placed inside a multicolor nylon bag.

21 years old Ebrima Sonko a resident of Busumbala was arrested on the 4th August 2023 at around 11am onwards with (1) parcel, (81) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa and (17) pieces of cannabis resin (hashish) which white paper, transparent nylon bag and placed inside a blue and red color bag.

32 years old Modou Lamin Kujabi a resident of Sifoe and 30 years Salifu Camara of Tanji were both arrested on the 5th August 2023 at around 10pm onwards with (1) bundle, (1) parcel of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement paper and (3) stones, (41) pieces of suspected cannabis resin (hashish) which is concealed in white paper and placed inside black and orange color bag.

50 years old Adulai Seidi residing at Bijilo and 37 years old Ndey Jatta residing at Sanchaba Sulay Jobe both Bissau Guineans were arrested on the 14th July 2023 with (104) blocks of suspected cocaine and a cash of 4000 Euros and D2950 suspected to be proceeds of the drug dealing. 6 blocks were found with Ndey Jatta in her wardrobe , 35 blocks were found with Adulai in his house and 63 blocks found in Adulai’s vehicle.

32 years old Sulayman Corr a resident of Latri Kunda was arrested on the 8th August at around 1pm onwards with (9) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white paper and placed inside white and grey color bag.

All the suspects are in custody while further investigations continue.”