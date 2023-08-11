Gbos validates 2023 Gambia Labour Force Survey findings

By Aisha Tamba

Stakeholders on Tuesday validated the 2022-2023 Gambia Labour Force survey findings on key labour market indicators organised by the Gambia Bureau of Statistics.

The validation workshop was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

The objective is to produce official national statistics on the labour force, employment and unemployment for monitoring and planning purposes.

The Labour Force surveys are the main source behind headline indicators of the labour market for short-term monitoring as well as more structural information on the number and characteristics of the employed, their jobs and working conditions, the job search activities of those without work.

Speaking at the validation, the minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof said the survey marks a crucial milestone in shaping the future of The Gambia’s labour force and the functioning of the labour market. He thanked UNDP, ITC. GIZ, ILO, and IOM for co-founding 50% of the survey with government of The Gambia. “This remarkable collaboration with my ministry is clear manifestation of their commitment to the development of this country and I thank them all on behalf of the government,” He said.

The Gbos statistician general Nyakassi Sanyang said the main objective of this survey was to collect labour market information and other socio-economic data required for policy formulation and decision making. “It is therefore a very important survey and requires to be conducted more frequently than it is being done. Comparing the 2023 GLFS with the previous LFSs in relation to the duration of the survey, this one is quicker as the data collection, processing and report writing activities took a period of six months. This is indeed a great achievement and was attained thanks to my team’s hard work and dedication.”

The UNDP resident representative Ms Aissata De reaffirms UNDPs committed to support the Government of The Gambia in its development endeavors and particularly in strengthening of the national statistical system so as to facilitate evidence-based development policymaking, planning and budgeting.

“We will continue to collaborate with other development partners in supporting the development of statistics in the country so that limited resources can be better targeted for greater development dividend,” she said.