Another murder at Friendship Hotel

- Advertisement -

Police announced investigations into an alleged murder at the Friendship Hotel over the weekend.

A statement from the police said the victim is one Babucarr Mbaye and that the incident was reported by the receptionist at the Friendship Hotel on Saturday.

According to the police, a 53-year-old woman, Agnesh Mendy, a resident of Banjulnding, has been arrested in Gunjur Sambuya as a suspect in connection with the murder.

- Advertisement -

Th police also revealed that the body of Mbaye has been transported to the mortuary as investigations start to determine the circumstances of his death. This is the second murder case at the Hotel in less than two years. The other ongoing case involved one Kumba who allegedly killed her boyfriend, Lamarana.