Gambia News

TALIB WARNS BARROW AGAINST THIRD TERM BID

Mayor Talib Bensouda of KM and organizing secretary of the opposition United Democratic Party has advised President Adama Barrow to consider designating a successor instead of nursing any thought of going for a third term.

Mr Bensouda was responding to Barrow’s recent comments in Kerewan that everyone knows that he is the candidate of his party unlike one party that is still undecided whether to go for a younger or elderly candidate.

In his response at Basse, Bensouda told Barrow: “Your tenure is well understood. In today’s Africa, presidential terms are typically limited to two. Let’s uphold this tradition – no to third term—and let Africa move beyond this. I will urge you to designate a successor from your party. If that’s not feasible, you should stop targeting the UDP, as we have a lot of capable and competent individuals.”

