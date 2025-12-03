Anti-Corruption Commission: what’s the hold up?

- Advertisement -

Since the coming into office of the Barrow-led government, there has been a lot of talk about the formation of an anti-corruption commission. Now, after years of promises, shifting deadlines, and public frustration, the long-delayed Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is finally inching toward reality. The recent nomination of commissioners has revived hope, but hope alone is not preparedness. The question now confronting The Gambia is simple: Are we ready to fight corruption, or are we merely assembling the appearance of readiness?

The ACC’s establishment has suffered prolonged bureaucratic stalling, delays in drafting regulations and political hesitations. These setbacks have weakened public confidence in a body meant to strengthen national integrity. Nomination of commissioners is a welcome step, but without operational structures, clear timelines, and firm political backing, the commission risks becoming another beautiful idea trapped in administrative limbo.

Preparedness requires more than names on paper. First, government must immediately finalize the commission’s regulations, ensuring they provide prosecutorial clarity, investigative independence, and protection of whistleblowers. Any ambiguity will be exploited by those who benefit from opacity.

Second, the Ministry of Finance must guarantee a ring-fenced budget for the ACC. An under-funded commission is a compromised commission. Adequate resources for trained investigators, digital forensics, and regional offices are essential if corruption is to be confronted at all levels, not just in Banjul.

Third, there must be a strict, public timeline for the commission’s full operationalization: appointment of staff, development of procedures, and commencement of investigations. Transparency on progress will reassure the public and keep government accountable.

Finally, Parliament and the Executive must commit to non-interference. An anti-corruption body cannot function where political pressure determines who is investigated and who is spared.

The nomination of commissioners marks a turning point, but it is only the beginning. To hasten preparedness, the State must move from delay to determination. The Gambia deserves an Anti-Corruption Commission that is not symbolic, but effective, one that serves citizens, protects public resources, and strengthens the nation’s democratic foundations.

But the most important thing now is, let it begin!