Arrest of Sanna Manjang: Selective security dilemma or regime preservation

Dear Editor,

The recent arrest of Sanna Manjang has exposed the ongoing security and regime-building efforts of the Barrow administration. The concept of the national security is central to understanding the dynamics between state actors and individuals within fragile political environments. In The Gambia, the authorities arrest of figures such as Manjang can be anlyzed through this theoretical lens. The arrest of Manjang through the prism of our national security threat reveals complex interactions between governmental responses and willingness to hold these perpetrators to account for the crimes they are alleged to commit. 8 years since Barrow came to power and none of these people have faced justice in the Gambia. Rather ironic, other countries like the U.S., Germany, and Swiss took the bold step prosecuting the likes of Michael Sang Correa, Bai Low, and Ousman Sonko

Why are Gambians celebrating the arrest of Sanna Manjang when so many perpetrators of similar heinous crimes against humanity continue to roam freely under the Barrow government’s watch? Individuals like General Sule Badjie, Malick Jatta, Alieu Jeng, Omar Jallow (Oya), Sarjo Jarju, Ansumana Sanneh, and a host of others remain unpunished. As a competent nation trying to address past atrocities, are we truly committed to building a future that prevents such abuses from happening again?

The Barrow government is playing a dangerous game of indecision regarding those who committed egregious crimes during the APRC regime. Essentially, the Barrow administration only takes action against these criminals when they threaten its power. This reveals a troubling lack of genuine concern for the injustices faced by Gambians, as long as those injustices don’t threaten their hold on power. We need to ask whether we truly want justice or just a sham of accountability.

Sanna did not commit these crimes against his fellow Gambians in isolation. What about the others wandering the streets of Banjul? It is logical that our government takes national security concerns seriously and responds with genuine commitment and actions devoid of selected regime interests.

Event from the subregions

The ongoing events in West Africa should be a matter of urgent concern. Many countries in the region are facing serious security and democratic challenges, each trying to find its own solutions. Sadly, the influence of the international community and regional groups like ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the AU (African Union) is often weakened by major legitimacy and unity issues due to inconsistent actions by their leaders. This situation has been exploited by military juntas, who understand that organizations like ECOWAS often lack the power to act forcefully due to internal problems, thereby making military coups easier.

This alarming trend of subverting the will of the people is clearly evident in recent cases such as Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, and recently in Guinea-Bissau, where military takeovers have occurred. It is becoming clearer that many so-called democratic leaders in Africa tend to favor military intervention and forcible takeovers when they lose elections. They might refuse to embrace democratic processes that enable opposition to replace them. This troubling pattern signifies a grave dilemma in West Africa, demanding further examination to understand why these leaders cling to power despite evident electoral failures. We must raise our voices and take action to address this critical issue before it undermines the democratic hopes of the region.

Lamin Keita

USA