Appeals court upholds death sentence for Awa Sanyang

By Bruce Asemota

The Gambia Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice N.S Wadda, Justice Mahoney and Justice Amina Saho Ceesay, has dismissed an appeal filed by one Awa Sanyang who was convicted by the High Court in 2013 for murder.

She was convicted of killing her victim with a stick and hot iron. She filed an appeal challenging her conviction and sentence, arguing that the trial court erred in law for not considering certain issues and that the judgment is against the weight of the evidence adduced.

However, the Court of Appeal in its judgment disclosed that there was contradiction in the evidence of the defense and pointed out that the trial judge’s evaluation and analysis of the evidence and application of the law has not been faulted.

The Appellate Court also noted that there was no miscarriage of justice and affirmed the conviction and sentence of death on the appellant, dismissing her appeal.