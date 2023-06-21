Apple Tree Int’l School holds eleventh graduation

By Fatou Saho

Apple Tree International School Friday held its annual graduation, speech and prize giving ceremony.

Held at the high school premises in Manjai, the ceremony marked the recognition of 20 students for their outstanding academic performance from the kindergarten and Nursery while 36 from the primary and 30 from the high school were also given prizes.

Also, 10 pupils were recognised in the Nursery and Kindergarten grades for their outstanding neatness.

The school head boy, Lamin Fatty, on behalf of the students, expressed appreciation to the school management.

“The event gives us the opportunity to free our minds, display our talents and explore different cultures. Again, the reward of the most outstanding and deserving students would encourage and motivate some of us who didn’t receive any prize or complement this year, to work hard and perform excellently next year,” he said.

While reviewing the school’s report for the 2022/2023 academic year, the principal of the school, Mr Moses Ugberaise, congratulated the graduating students and commended those who were awarded prizes for their outstanding performance.

He assured the students and parents of the school’s commitment to ensuring quality learning. Moses said the school is planning to construct three additional classrooms by next year to avoid overcrowding in classes.

Commenting on challenges facing the school, the principal said staff recruitment and parents’ failure to attend PTA meetings remain a major challenge.

“Our academic provisions have been reviewed and expanded to enrich the curriculum and ensure the full completion of the Cambridge programme. The programme has built up the morals and confidence of pupil’s and parents of the school,” he said.

He acknowledged the school executive donations of both cash and kind to the staff during development workshops.