APRC youth leaders strategise party revival ahead of 2026 elections

By Sirrah Touray

The Alliance for Patriotic Re-Orientation and Construction (APRC) held its second National Youth Executive Retreat with 47 constituency youth mobilisers, 7 regional youth coordinators, 10 national youth executive members, three ward councillors, and a sitting National Assembly Member from Bundung in attendance. Also present were seven members of the APRC National Executive Committee.

The retreat brought together youth leaders from across the country to review past activities and prepare for the coming political season. Discussions focused on party unity, performance, and the way forward for the youth wing.

The guest speaker, Hon Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay, former General Secretary of APRC, gave a motivational advice to the youth, urging them to be be disciplined, organised, and committed to national development. She also encouraged them to take their roles seriously and work hard for their personal growth and the good of the country.

Members raised direct concerns about the state of the party’s youth structures. “Many youth left the party after it lost power and only a few remained active in their regions which shows honesty and loyalty” the meeting heard. Several speakers said the retreat should be used to revive youth mobilisation across all regions and rebuild structures ahead of the 2026 and 2027 elections.The youth action plan with 10 objectives was reviewed, and it was confirmed that all the seven were achieved.

They also talked about strengthening the party’s communication, monitoring, policy development and community outreach. The retreat ended with a call for all APRC members to remain active, work harder, and prepare for the coming elections, especially at local government and parliamentary levels in order to acquire many seats across the country.