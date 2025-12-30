‘Gov’t has no plans to permanently cut tariff on imported cement’

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia government has no plans to permanently reduce tariffs on cement imports from Senegal, according to new Trade Minister Mod Ceesay, at the government press conference yesterday.

Addressing concerns about the recent cement shortage and skyrocketing prices, Minister Ceesay emphasised government’s commitment to protecting local cement factories. When asked about reducing tariffs to allow more operators into the cement business, Ceesay clarified: “At this stage, I don’t envisage any immediate permanent removal of tariff on cement. The temporary reduction of exercise duty on cement from D180 to D30 is aimed at easing the shortage.”

He added that “it will remain so until further direction, further guidance or further directive.”