Hansen Seafood honours Tanji fishermen, donates 54 sustainable fishing pots

- Advertisement -

Hansen Seafood Gambia has reinforced its commitment to sustainable fishing and community development through a donation ceremony held in Tanji on Monday 29th December 2025, recognizing artisanal fishermen from Tanji for their contribution to the national seafood sector.

The event, attended by fishermen, community representatives and the media, focused on an award ceremony honoring outstanding artisanal fishermen from Tanji for their dedication to responsible fishing practices. As part of the initiative, Hansen Seafood donated fifty-four (54) sustainable fishing pots to support environmentally friendly fishing, improve safety at sea and strengthen livelihoods.

The ceremony was held on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Hansen Seafood and was represented by Mr Alieu B Njie, who highlighted the company’s long-standing partnership with the artisanal fishing community.

- Advertisement -

Delivering a statement on behalf of the CEO, Mr Njie said:

“Today, we are proud to say that we have built an extraordinary team — motivated, united, and fully committed to meeting the highest quality standards. Their professionalism and dedication are the reason Hansen Seafood continues to grow and earn the trust of international partners. We are growing together — as a company, as a team, and as a community.”

He added that the donation reflect Hansen Seafood’s belief that sustainability must be built on strong partnerships with fishing communities and a shared responsibility to protect marine resources.

The donated sustainable fishing pots are designed to reduce environmental impact and support responsible harvesting, contributing to the long-term preservation of fish stocks. Beneficiary fishermen welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely support that will enhance productivity while protecting the marine ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

Hansen Seafood also used the occasion to highlight its broader commitment to worker welfare and social responsibility. The company provides permanent employment contracts with full legal rights and annual salary increases, paid annual leave, six months of fully paid maternity leave, an on-site medical clinic with a doctor, company-provided meals, transportation via company buses, a newly built mosque, and comprehensive health insurance fully funded by the company.

In addition, Hansen Seafood operates an Employee of the Month programme with bonuses, distributes rice and sugar to workers during Ramadan and Tobaski and provides interest-free micro-loans to artisanal fishermen, repaid gradually through fish sales.

The company also announced plans to establish the Hansen-Maravilla Foundation, aimed at supporting the families of artisanal fishing workers through long-term social and community development initiatives.

The event concluded with the symbolic handover of the fishing pots and a call for continued collaboration in building a sustainable future for The Gambia’s fishing communities.