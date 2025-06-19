Ark of the Covenant: In the name of The Allah Most Gracious, Most Merciful

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

We praise Allah The Almighty and send blessings on His Noble and Holy Messenger Muhammad Mustapha May peace and blessings of Allah be upon him.

We send salutations to His Messiah of these later days, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian on whom be peace.

We pray for blessings on the khalifa of the time Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad May Allah strengthen his hand and be his helper in all that he undertakes.

Ameen

I speak in the name of God the most Gracious and Most Merciful.

When Moses accompanies the Israelite to the mount sanai and asks God to manifest Himself to them so that their faith can be strengthened and God asks them to look at the moment for a fleeting second for them to see the manifestation of His glory. They tried but they fainted due to their limited spiritual power.

This incident is pointing to the fact that man was not ready to bear the convent of God in himself so God Almighty instructed the Children of Israel to make a chest of gold where they will carry the covenant of God at the time. This became known as the” Ark of The Convent”. The Human heart is the true ark of the Covenant, but before Muhammad Mustapha SAW no heart was capable of bearing the burden. Not the mountains nor the sea, not the angels and not the Jinn, all denied the covenant of God in its true form the QURAN except one being, Our Lord and Master Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha saw. He stands above all of Allah’s creation because of his willingness to carry the Ark of the Covenant in his being through the purity of the light of his heart. God said in the Quran in praise of our Noble messenger Saw ” you have not been sent but as a mercy to all of Allah’s creation”. Carrying the Quran in His heart makes our prophet the perfect man both physically and spiritually.

The Quran revealed to the heart of our prophet is a revolutionary milestone for human development spiritually and physically. The moment signals the perfection of human spiritual development and hence forth human beings will carry the Ark of the Covenant in their heart instead of a golden chest. This marks the end of the Israelite dispensation which commences with the advent of Moses and the beginning of Muhammadi dispensation which will continue till eternity .

Every saint that appears in Islam carries and Legacy of the Muhammadi Ark of the Covenant for 1400 years spiritual teaches follow in the footsteps of our Lord and Master Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha Saw to maintain the spiritual garden of our Ummah. Many of whom revive the faith in pockets of the globe.

The mujadid of each century carry the covenant until the 14 century when God Almighty in his infinite mercy sent once again the custodian of the ark of the Covenant in its full Glory, this man is none other than Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian AS. His advent ushered in a new era in the spiritual revival of mankind. Like his master, he found the world in complete and total darkness. By the time he departed the world he established with glory the unity of God ( Tawhid ) and the superiority of the Religion of Islam over all other faiths, not to mention the raising of the flag of our holy prophet Muhammad saw Over all other Flags. In essence , Imam MAHDI AS was the second advent of Muhammad SAw in his spiritual grandeur.

The mission of the promised Messiah continues through a divinely guided institution of Khilafat e Ahmadiyya which is currently enjoying more than 100 years of spiritual succession ship with the fifth khalifa of the promised Messiah and Mahdi.

Therefore, the golden chest is totally irrelevant. The true ark of the covenant is the human heart which if polished can carry a load heavier than the heaven and earth.

Lamin Sanyang

KALIMATULLAH AKBAR

Minnesota

United States of America

It is our business!

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I hear some UDP members say “stay out of our internal fights” but what they don’t realize is that some prominent UDP militants are giving many Gambians a reason to remain with a government that is incompetent and diminishing their livelihoods. The consequences of the foolishness going on will affect ALL GAMBIANS who believe they deserve better.

What I see is “Ning Nteh Mangtaa, Itteh Fanang Titta. Summa Demmut, Yowwit Doh Dem.” meaning if I cannot go (flag bearer), I will make sure you don’t! Who gets to gain from this??? BARROW – for another 5 years and he will continue staying unless you change your ways!!! THAT will affect ALL OF US!

Is your personal interest more important than the great work your Baba and the UDP elders have done??? If anyone of you REALLY loves Ousainu Darboe and the UDP elders, you wouldn’t use your personal interest to demolish a party they built through their sweat and blood!! Many of you were not on the ground when Kalama Revolution, a movement that effected the change we are all enjoying, was happening. PLEASE GIVE those who made the ultimate sacrifices the respect they deserve! You invoke Solo Sandeng’s name in all your dialogue but have you thought about what you are doing to his legacy – trying to destroy the party he belonged to instead of winning the presidency to effect electoral reforms in Gambia?

Political maturity is when one is measured in their utterances, makes sacrifices for the greater good, and thinks about the consequences of their actions. There is a big difference between “stating facts/being bold” and arrogance. IN POLITICS, ARROGANCE FLAMES FEAR! During the 2021 elections, many family members I tried to sway from Barrow told me “Barrow is incompetent, but he doesn’t bother our peace of mind.” Some said they know Halifa won’t win, but they voted for him anyway. Think about that for a minute! People would rather have peace and continue being poor. I still can’t wrap my head around that!

Remember that, Gambians endured 22 years of pain and suffering under Yahya Jammeh and they would rather die poor, than vote for anyone who scares them and if we don’t revert to politics of winning hearts, Barrow will continue ruling Gambia for many years!

Tukulorr Sey