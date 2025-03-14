ARREST WARRANT FOR REUBEN ANDREWS’ MURDER SUSPECT WHO HAS FLED TO S/LEONE

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of Banjul has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Abdul Kamara also known as “Rahmadan”, a Sierra Leonean accused of killing retired banking executive Reuben Andrews at Brufut Heights on Monday.

Krubally made this order when the case was mentioned in court yesterday. Kamara has been charged with a single count of murder.

- Advertisement -

In his application, Police Prosecutor ASP E Sarr stated: “The accused in the murder case that happened on 10th March at Brufut Heights, is a Sierra Leone national and the Interpol Office in Banjul has information that he has fled back to Sierra Leone.

“The authorities in Sierra Leone, in particular the Interpol Office there were contacted and they requested for a bench warrant to arrest the suspect in Sierra Leone and possibly hand him over to Gambian authorities. Based on that, prosecution is applying for a bench warrant to be issued against the suspect to enable the Interpol Office in Sierra Leone to arrest him to answer to the charge against him,“ Sarr explained.

In his ruling, Magistrate Krubally stated: I am satisfied with the application and thus, I so hold and orders as follows: That a bench warrant is accordingly endorsed as applied by the prosecution; that the suspect Abdul Kamara AKA Rahmadan be arrested by both Interpol Officers of both of The Gambia or Sierra Leone and handed over to the Gambian authorities to answer to the allegation against him as soon as practicable.

- Advertisement -

According to the bill of indictment filed by the prosecutors, Kamara “with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of one Reuben Andrews”.