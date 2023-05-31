ARREST WARRANT FOR WOMAN ACCUSED OF INCITING HATRED AGAINST PRESIDENT

By Binta A Bah

The magistrates’ court in Banjul has issued a bench warrant for a woman accused of releasing a social media audio uttering abusive words to incite hatred against President Adama Barrow.

The woman, identified as one Mariama Cham, is charged with seditious intention before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally with prosecutors accusing her of intent to utter seditious words, releasing an audio stating abusive language to bring hatred, contempt and to excite dissatisfaction against the president. The audio was alleged to have been made this month in Banjul.

However, when the case came up in court yesterday for the first time, the prosecutor, Ccommissioner A Sanneh informed the court that the accused was nowhere to be found and asked the court to issue a bench warrant for her to be brought to court by the next adjourned date.

The court granted his request and ordered the accused to be arrested if found. The case resumes next month.