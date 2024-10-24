Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare!

- Advertisement -

By Biggy KA Sowe

21st Cohort

This acronym sounds familiar, right? It means Artificial Intelligence-a technology that uses Algorithms that stimulate human intelligence, by mimicking behaviors like learning, problem solving and decision making. A common example is Siri, an interactive AI component widely used by iPhone owners. Can we use such intelligence in our healthcare settings? Well, this article delves into the use of Artificial intelligence in healthcare; for screening, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring patients, performing complex surgical operations as well as integrating healthcare data and records, to predict trends and identify risk factors in a population. When it comes to Breast Cancer, Artificial Intelligence has already made huge advances as a powerful tool for early and accurate breast cancer detection. Mammography has been the gold standard for breast cancer screening. Highly skilled radiologist interpret breast images. AI algorithms may make radiologists’ work flow far more efficient by providing quantitative analyses that are not subject to human bias. AI powered software can automate interpretation of breast mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRI scans to get patients their results faster. AI techniques can help radiologists identify breast cancer that would have otherwise been undetectable in its early stages. Techniques like image enhancement and decreasing the background shadows can improve the quality of breast images and allow radiologists to view anatomical structures more clearly. As such, AI-powered tools can detect subtle abnormalities, decipher ambiguous features, and identify patterns and characteristics that may not immediately jump out to the human eye. AI tools can also estimate tumor size and shape. Together, these advantages position AI as a powerful partner while doctors aim to make screening more accurate and reduce false positive and negative results. Given the fact that mammography is the most time and cost-effective screening option available now, any improvements in its accuracy will reduce follow-up visits, biopsies, and more costly screening tests like MRI. Robotic Surgery are any types of surgical procedures that are performed using AI-powered robotic systems which allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision than usual traditional procedures. Example includes The DaVinci Surgical System, which consists of a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical instruments attached to them. The surgeon controls the arms while seated at a control center, called a console, 5 near the operating table. This robotic system only responds to the surgeon’s precise hands and finger movements. AI algorithms can also be trained to analyse patient data such as medical history, lifestyle choices, and genetic profile to detect diseases earlier. Technological integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning in to Prosthetic limbs has become a beacon of hope for persons with disabilities. These artificial limbs are designed to be able to help disabled people move again while providing adjustments in order to improve the persons adaptation. With the recent advancements of AI-powered machines that can be utilized in health care settings. There is hope that improvement of the global healthcare system will soon be realized.