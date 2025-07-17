The Truth About Hydration

- Advertisement -

Rejoice Favour Uyamadu

21st Cohurt Medical Student

Water is essential for all life forms and humans, especially in this season. It plays a central role in virtually every bodily function. Although it may seem simple, staying hydrated is key to maintaining optimal health, it is necessary for survival. Water is integral to the body’s daily operations, from supporting organ function to promoting energy and mental clarity. The weather has fluctuated immensely, some might call it the “harmattan” season because it is filled with gusts of dry winds, and bags of dust. All these can precipitate a lot of health issues particularly dehydration which is very dangerous to the body. This is why the importance of hydration cannot be overemphasized and this article will delve into those and highlight the dangers of dehydration.

The Fundamental Role of Water in the Body

Water is approximately 60% of the human body and is the primary component of cells, tissues, and organs. It is involved in countless physiological processes and events that keep us alive and functioning well. We’ll be looking at a few benefits of water to our bodies(staying hydrated). This is not absolute as the importance or value of water is inexhaustible, this is more like what the elders say “the tip of an iceberg”. Here are some of the benefits of hydration plays:

Here are 10 main benefits of hydration:

- Advertisement -

Maintains Optimal Body Function:

Water supports critical physiological processes such as digestion, circulation, and temperature regulation. Enhances Brain Function:

Proper hydration improves concentration, memory, and overall cognitive performance, while dehydration can lead to fatigue and mental fog. Promotes Healthy Skin:

Staying hydrated helps maintain skin elasticity, reduces dryness, and can delay the appearance of wrinkles. Regulates Body Temperature:

Adequate water intake ensures efficient sweating and heat dissipation, preventing overheating. Aids Digestion:

Water is essential for breaking down food and ensuring smooth bowel movements, reducing the risk of constipation. Supports Kidney Function:

Hydration helps the kidneys filter waste effectively, reducing the risk of kidney stones and urinary tract infections and ultimately acute kidney injury, which could progress to chronic kidney disease with time. Boosts Energy Levels:

Proper hydration prevents fatigue and improves stamina by supporting efficient oxygen and nutrient delivery to cells. Facilitates Detoxification:

Water aids in flushing out toxins through urine, sweat, and breathing. Improves Physical Performance:

Staying hydrated optimizes muscle function and endurance during exercise, reducing the risk of cramps and injuries. Supports Weight Management:

Drinking water before meals can curb appetite and reduce calorie intake, aiding in weight control.

Dangers of Dehydration to the Body

Having discussed the benefits of hydration, we’ll look into what it means to be dehydrated and the dangers accompanying it. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dehydration occurs when the body loses more water and electrolytes than it takes in, and these losses are not replaced. This impairs normal bodily functions and causes symptoms like dry mouth and throat, increased thirst, dry, cool skin, decreased urination, headache, fatigue, weakness, dizziness or lightheadedness, muscle cramps, poor concentration and cognitive performance, constipation, and in severe cases of dehydration, low blood pressure and shock.

Now let us delve into some of the dangers of dehydration;

Heatstroke: Dehydration can prevent the body from cooling itself through sweating, leading to dangerously high internal temperatures and heatstroke. Kidney problems: Dehydration can cause kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and kidney failure. Seizures: Dehydration can cause an imbalance of electrolytes, leading to involuntary muscle contractions and seizures. Low blood volume shock: Dehydration can cause a drop in blood pressure and oxygen levels, leading to a life-threatening condition called low blood volume shock. Heart problems: Dehydration can cause the heart to beat faster to move blood around the body, leading to a racing heartbeat called palpitations. Dehydration can also thicken the blood, increasing the risk of blood clots and heart attacks. Brain damage: Severe dehydration can cause brain damage.

How Much Water Do We Need?

While the “8 glasses a day” guideline is popular, individual water needs vary based on factors such as body weight, sex, activity level, weather conditions, pregnancy and breastfeeding conditions, health conditions, and dietary factors including fluid-rich foods like watermelon, etc. The National Academics of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine states that an adequate fluid intake is about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) for males and 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) for females. This is easier said than done, but with intentionality and commitment, it is possible.

Tips for Staying Hydrated

Here are some simple ways to make sure you’re meeting your hydration needs:

- Advertisement -

Carry a Water Bottle : Keeping a reusable water bottle with you encourages regular sips throughout the day.

: Keeping a reusable water bottle with you encourages regular sips throughout the day. Add Flavor to Your Water : If you struggle to drink plain water, try adding slices of lemon or cucumber for a subtle, refreshing taste.

: If you struggle to drink plain water, try adding slices of lemon or cucumber for a subtle, refreshing taste. Eat Water-Rich Foods : Many fruits and vegetables, like watermelon which is in season, oranges, and cucumbers, have high water content, contributing to your daily intake and preventing the risk of dehydration.

: Many fruits and vegetables, like watermelon which is in season, oranges, and cucumbers, have high water content, contributing to your daily intake and preventing the risk of dehydration. Set Reminders : Using a timer, phone app or even a smartwatch can be helpful to remind yourself to drink water regularly.

: Using a timer, phone app or even a smartwatch can be helpful to remind yourself to drink water regularly. Drink a Glass Before Each Meal: Having a glass of water before meals and during meals can aid digestion and help control appetite

Important Reminder!

AVOID SUBSTITUTING WATER WITH JUICES OR SODAS!!! Many individuals replace water with other beverages, but they are not equivalent. These substitutes often contain sugars and additives that don’t offer the same benefits as pure water. For optimal hydration, stick to water!!!

Conclusion

Water is essential to life, impacting every part of our body from head to toe. Staying hydrated supports organ function, skin health, cognitive performance, and even mood. Making hydration a priority can lead to improvements in overall health, higher energy levels, and better quality of life. The Gambian weather has become really dry and constantly replenishing our water stores is of great essence. Carry a water bottle with you everywhere you go, and take little sips from time to time. Constantly remind yourself of the need to hydrate, also carry your lip balms with you, and don’t forget your sunscreens as well. Remember intentionality is key! and your body will thank you!!!!!