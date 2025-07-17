EFSCRJ stands in solidarity with GALA against corruption

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

We wish to associate with GALA in their crusade against corruption and the lack of political will to ensure accountability in The Gambia. Corruption has not only been normalised by the Barrow Government but also it is rewarded hence corruption has become endemic in this country with impunity.

We stand firmly against corruption and lack of accountability because these two evils pose severe dangers to society.

Corruption and the lack of accountability undermine democracy by weakening institutions, defrauding the nation, and creating a biased governance situation which erodes public trust in leadership.

Misuse of public funds, embezzlement, and bribery stifle development, discourage investment, and increase poverty. These create severe social inequality and deprivation which only favour the privileged, widening the gap between rich and poor and denying equal opportunities.

Corruption and the lack of accountability lead to poor, erratic, limited and expensive public services because funds meant for healthcare, education, and infrastructure among others are diverted. This leads to the delivery of poor quality goods and services for which the people pay more yet receive less or no services at all hence their suffering. Imagine buying cash power and spending hours without electricity.

These conditions only result in the rise of crime including irregular migration, drug abuse hence further endangering society. Weak accountability does not only foster organised crime, fraud, and illegal activities but also creates a situation where corrupt officials – be they in the security sector or the civil service – protect wrongdoers.

In that case, corruption and the lack of accountability lead to the erosion of not only the rule of law but also weakens the moral foundation and compass of individuals and society as a whole. When justice is bought, citizens lose faith in the legal system, leading to lawlessness and instability. This is why corruption is the single greatest threat to human rights.

Policy and development experts have established that rampant corruption can trigger unrest, and even violent conflicts over systemic injustice.

A society that tolerates corruption and lacks accountability risks collapse, morally, economically, and politically. Strengthening transparency, enforcing anti-corruption laws, and promoting civic engagement are crucial in combating these threats. Citizens have the right and duty to stand against corruption by protesting among other lawful and nonviolent measures to remind the Government to fulfill its obligations and commitments.

EFSCRJ therefore amplifies the call of GALA and all anti-corruption organisations and activists who continue to demand President Barrow to urgently prioritise the fight against corruption in his Government.

Afrobarometer surveys have shown glaringly that not only citizens lament the incidence of widespread corruption in his Government but also, because of corruption, public trust in his administration is low and fading away. Frustration levels are high with more Gambians wanting to leave the country altogether to seek better life elsewhere.

We therefore call on Pres Barrow to uphold his oath of office and defend the Constitution by ensuring that drastic anti-corruption measures are taken. While we look forward to the establishment of the Anti Corruption Commission, we strongly hold that the President should have done much more developments before today to save The Gambia from the scourge of corruption, abuse of office and disregard for the rule of law which is currently endemic in his administration.

We urge all citizens to answer to the call against corruption and the lack of accountability.

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability