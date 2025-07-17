Managing agricultural projects right this time

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow’s recent launch of agricultural projects worth $68.4 million is a significant development in The Gambia’s pursuit of food security. With climate change, rising global food prices, and increasing youth unemployment, such investments are timely and necessary.

However, Gambians have seen this movie before – grand promises, ribbon cuttings, but very little to show on the ground years later. What’s needed now is not just funding, but a real change in how these projects are managed, monitored, and delivered.

In the past, well-funded agricultural initiatives have often fallen prey to alleged corruption, lack of transparency, poor coordination, and inadequate follow-up. Tractors and farming inputs vanish mysteriously. Funds meant for rural communities rarely reach their intended beneficiaries. Project reports are padded with glowing successes while farmers continue to struggle with outdated tools, erratic rains, and market inaccessibility. This vicious cycle must end if The Gambia is serious about achieving food security.

To begin with, transparency must be at the heart of this initiative. Every dalasi spent should be traceable. The Ministry of Agriculture must publish regular, independent progress reports that detail procurement processes, disbursements, and achievements. Community radios, online platforms, and local newspapers should be used to keep citizens informed and engaged.

Secondly, local farmers must be true partners – not mere beneficiaries. Involving them in planning, training, and oversight will ensure the projects address real needs rather than paper-based assumptions. Technical assistance must be practical and ongoing. Too often, expensive equipment is delivered without the training or infrastructure to maintain it.

Thirdly, an independent body – free from political interference – should be tasked with monitoring and evaluation. Lessons from past failures should inform the execution of current plans. Instead of importing foreign models that may not suit local realities, focus should be placed on supporting indigenous knowledge and sustainable practices.

Finally, corruption must be tackled head-on. Procurement processes must be competitive and transparent. Whistleblowers should be protected, and those found mismanaging public funds must face legal consequences, no matter their rank or connections.

President Barrow has a rare opportunity to restore public confidence in agricultural development. The $68.4 million must not be another missed opportunity. If managed properly, this initiative could reduce The Gambia’s reliance on food imports, create jobs, and lift thousands out of poverty. The stakes are too high for business as usual. Now is the time for accountability, not slogans.

Citizens are watching!