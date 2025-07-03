The silent sadness after birth: understanding and supporting postpartum depression

- Advertisement -

By Ida Jeng,

5th year medical student at the UTG

Introduction

Having a new baby brings on a lot of big feelings-love, joy, excitement, frustration, and nervousness to name a few. Experiencing highs and lows in the first weeks or months after birth are expected given the big emotional and physical changes that comes with having and caring for a new little one. But for many, feeling of depression and anxiety can overshadow the celebration of welcoming your new family. Instead of joy, they feel guilt, emptiness, persistent crying or even fear. This silent struggle has a name -Postpartum depression, and it affects thousands of women, often without being noticed.

What is postpartum depression?

Postpartum depression or postnatal depression is different from baby blues. Baby blues, which is feelings of depression and anxiety that usually occur two to three days after birth and go away within about two weeks without any need for treatment, in the presence of support from family and loved ones. However, postpartum depression occurs two to eight weeks after giving birth but can go up to a year after the baby is born. It’s a serious condition that some women experience after childbirth. Its not just tiredness or stress but a deep sadness, hopelessness, intense anxiety or even a thought of hurting yourself and the baby that can last for weeks or even months.

What causes it?

Postpartum depresson is caused by a combination of factors, these include:

Changes in hormone levels like estrogen and progesterone which are small biochemical messengers in the body that function to maintain and upkeep the pregnancy. There is a sharp decline in this hormone levels hours after childbirths. This changes may trigger depression like how hormonal changes during mensturation cause mood swings.

People who have had depression at any time-before, during, or after pregnanacy-or women that are being currently treated for depression have an increased risk of developing postpartum depression.

Emotional factors-like feelings of doubt, unplannned pregnancy that are not wanted can lead to feelings of sad, angry or guilt. These symptoms accompanied by fatigue after giving birth, or in the present of stressfull life events like loss of a family one, or family illness. In the absence of a strong support from a partner or family can greatly increase the risks of postpartum depression.

How to recognise it?

Postpartum depression often presents with sadness and low energy, being unable to enjoy things that normally bring you joy, persistent crying, lack of bonding with your baby and doubting your ability to care for yourself and the baby.

We all worry about our kids, but those experiencing postpartum depression are worrries that may impede their ability to enjoy time with their baby and their life. I think it is important for people to know that it’s not just feelings of low enegy, tiredness or crying, it can also be feeling almost paralysed with fear of something bad potentially happening to your child, and this is incredibly painful for the parent. Another warning sign of postpartum depression is not being able to sleep, even when your baby is sleeping. They might also feel detached from their baby or patner, and even have thoughts of hurting themself or the baby. It can be very frightening to have a thought of hurting your baby, but remember this does not mean you are actually going to hurt them. The sooner you talk to someone about your thoughts and feelings-a friend, relative, doctor or midwife, for instance-the sooner you can get help.

Can it be treated?

YES-and many do. With the right suppot. Postpartum depression can be treated. Having a solid support from a partner and family members, making sure that victims get enough sleep, nourishment can really be a game changer in enhancing fast recovery from postpartum depression. There are also other treatment through therapy sessions with a therapist, counsellor or a speciaised doctor in the area or even sharing your feelings, thoughts and experience with people experiencing the same condition througth peer support and advice groups. In some cases, doctors may suggest medication to ease the symptoms.

Why it matter?

If left untreated, potpartum deprssion can affect the mother’s health, the baby’s growth, and the whole family. But when treated early, mothers can heal, bond with their babies, and enjoy motherhood.

What can we do?

let’s start by listening without judgement. Let’s remind mothers that they are not weak or alone. If you know a new mother, ask her how she’s really feeling-and help her get help if she needs it. Throughout human history, communities have cared for babies together. Everybody needs a village, and it’s incredibly important for people who have just given birth to have someone taking care of them while they’re taking care of their baby. I will recommend that partners or loved ones be supportive by doing the following:

• Make sure that your partner is eating enough and sleep.

• Ensure that your partner has time to bathe themselves.

Conclusion

In our culture, we gather to name the baby, to pray, and to bring gifts. But how often do we sit beside the mother and asks how her heart is doing?. Every mother needs more than congratulations after giving birth-she needs care, undertanding and someone to ask, “ how are you really feeling”. Feeling sad after birth is no weakness or ingratitude. She may be going through postpartum depression. It can happen to anyone. But with love, support, and early help, she can heal. Let’s not ignore the signs. Let’s speak up, check in, and stand by our mothers. Because when a mother suffers in silence, the whole home feels it-but when she is supported, the whole family rises.