GAMBIAN TEAM SET FOR AFRICAN YOUTH PENTATHLON CHAMPIONSHIP

The Gambian team to the African Modern Youth Pentathlon and Relay World Championship, leaves town tomorrow for Alexandra, Eqypt, the host of the championship. The competitions run from July 5th to the 15th.

The Gambian delegation comprises two pentathlon athletes Yankuba Baldeh and Landing Kassama, both of them, students of SBEC International School and is led by Saikou B Jarjue, president of the Gambia Pentathlon Federation GPF, as head of delegation.

Pentathlon is an Olympic sport that combines five disciplines; Swimming, Shooting, Fencing Running and Obstacle Race. It is widely popular across the globe and the championship in Egypt is in preparation for next year’s youth Olympics to be hosted in Senegal.

Last month, The Gambia Pentathlon Federation hosted a successful Zone A championship in Banjul with Mali coming first followed by The Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Guinea Conakry. Founded in 2014, the Gambia Pentathlon Federation has consistently participated in international championships and meetings under the International Modern Pentathlon Union, commonly known by the acronym UIPM, the international governing body of modern pentathlon.