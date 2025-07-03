SJAG to commemorate International Sports Journalists Day, Saturday

- Advertisement -

The Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) will commemorate International Sports Journalists Day on Saturday at Seaview Hotel, under the theme “Evolution of Sports Press in The Gambia: challenges and opportunities”. The event will celebrate the essential contributions of sports journalists in promoting athletes, fostering national unity and advancing ethical narratives that enrich Gambian sports culture. International Sports Journalists Day recognises the dedication of journalists who inspire through sports storytelling, uphold integrity, and strengthen community bonds.

The SJAG said the commemoration will facilitate critical dialogue on the development and future of sports journalism in The Gambia.

The event will feature expert presentations on the historical development of Gambian sports journalism, ethical challenges in sports reporting, the transformative role of sports broadcasting in The Gambia and the impact of journalists on sports development among other sessions.