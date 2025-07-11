Assembly adopts recommendations to censure ministers Sanyang, Jobe

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly yesterday contentiously adopted the joint committee report on the Russian oil scandal which among others, recommended for a vote of censure against former petroleum minister, now minister of tourism Abdou Jobe and former police chief Abdoulie Sanyang, now minister for the interior.

The committee found the two ministers of inappropriate conduct over their alleged roles in facilitating a monopoly for owners of the Russian oil Apogee FZC who are accused of tax evasion, money laundering, and bribery to deposit their product at the Gam-Petroleum. The committee further indicated in its report that the two ministers allegedly interfered in the police investigations following the arrest of the principal suspect behind the importation of the oil Mr Aurimas Steiblys, who was arrested, detained briefly and released without charges before he reportedly absconded.

Before adoption, the report generated a tense debate with several interruptions and sometimes tense exchanges particularly between the majority and minority wings and some members belonging to the committee.

The proceedings erupted when Member for Lower Fulladu, Gibbi Mballow, provoked several criticisms when he accused the committee members of witch-hunting the executive. He claimed the committee has no evidence that the two ministers were involved in corruption. “So how can you recommend a vote of censure? I see this as a witch-hunt?” Mballow alleged.

Member for Nianija, Amadou Camara, also rejected the report as inconclusive adding that there is evidence of bribery and tax evasion established adding that the serious irregularities and governance abuses are not for parliament but the responsibility of the executive. “Our sole mandate is lawmaking; policies and programmes are the responsibilities of the executive. We are not here to dictate to the executive what policies are good or bad. The moment a minister gets a go ahead from the president, it becomes a policy,” Camara said.

Member for Sabach Sanjal and majority leader Billay Tunkara, himself a member of the joint committee, also rejected the findings. He argued that parliament cannot rely on emotion and sentiments to arrive at conclusions. “These recommendations are purely administrative and the report does not establish an iota on tax evasion, corruption and bribery,” Tunkara alleged.

But his speech was immediately criticised by minority leader Alagie Darboe who accused him of misleading the parliament. Darboe said the committee members worked with honesty and integrity and were able to unearth maladministration, mismanagement and suspected corruption while referring uncleared issues to relevant authorities to further investigate.

Committee member Kebba Lang Fofana backed the report and urged his colleagues to adopt it even if they were going to amend some of the recommendations.

Wuli East NAM, Suwaibou Touray, who warned that corruption is eating the fabric of our society, called on lawmakers to accept the report and do the needful by acting against the anomalies, favouritism and mismanagement committed by public officials involved in the case.

Foñi Bintang lawmaker, Bakary K Badjie, called on members to accept the report and censure ministers Abdoulie Sanyang and Jobe. “We must have a starting point. And a vote of censure should be started. We need to set an example to these two ministers, so that everyone who is in public office is warned and deterred. This is not a witch-hunt.”

Member for Jeshwang, Sheriff Sarr, a member of the joint committee took offence at claims that the committee was engaged in a witch-hunt. “How can you say we are witch-hunting. It is not fair to us. We are responsible people both at home and office. We cannot be bribed. I am Sheriff Sarr, I am from a responsible family and no one can corrupt me. No one can buy me. Let us stop fooling each other.”

Omar Jammeh, member for Janjangbureh reminded his colleagues that they are not in parliament for a play. “We are not here for a joke. We are paid D100,000 to do a job. Why give us three minutes to debate just to constrain us. Corruption is consuming this country and it is only this House that can fight it,” Jammeh stated.

The tense debate ended after a large number of lawmakers supported its adoption which came despite calls by some members of the majority wing to push it to vote.

It is now left to the committee and the assembly to implement the report. A source close to the assembly told The Standard that for the vote of censure to take place, a motion will be moved and supported by two-thirds of lawmakers to get the ministers concerned removed from office.