18 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
type here...
News

Assembly approves Gambia-Senegal parliamentary friendship group

85
assembly
- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The National Assembly yesterday gave its blessings for the establishment of a Gambia-Senegal parliamentary friendship group which seeks to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two neighbours and enhance the people-to-people contact and relations at sectoral levels.

- Advertisement -

The majority leader and member for Kombo South, KK Barrow, said the initiative will further cement the already existing cordial ties, and ease the free movement of people and goods.

He added that the mandate of the friendship is to foster inter-parliamentary diplomacy and contribute to the development of a bilateral and cooperative relation.

The NAM for Wuli West, Sidia Jatta, said the Gambia’s National Assembly has a lot to learn from the Senegalese parliament, especially its usage of the local languages during sessions.

“I have always been speaking out about the need to use local languages [in our parliament]. Senegal has already been doing that, so, we have a lot to learn from them in that regard,” Jatta said.

The Wuli West NAM however warned that parliamentary friendship groups are not for “fun-finder or tourism.”

“Its objective is to share experiences, expertise and to learn from each other,” he stated.

The NAM for Banjul South, Touma Njai reiterated there is a lot the Gambian parliament could learn from the Senegalese parliament.

“We are here to develop the nation and from Senegal we can learn a lot. First, the local language that they speak in their parliament which I think we can learn a lot from. Secondly, as one of few elected female MPs there is a lot we can learn from Senegal, which presently has 44 per cent of female representation. We need to learn and know how they have such high numbers and I think Parliament is the best to do so, especially when we are in a friendship group,” she stated.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFunding body raises over $10,000 for Gambian businesses
Next articleGambian peacekeepers due back today
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Symposium on the role and impact of judicial globalization

Author's Note: This symposium on judicial globalization is published on www.satangnabaneh.com. The introduction is followed by four posts exploring the role and impact of...
Read more
News

SANYANG POLICE STATION, CHINESE FACTORY SET ABLAZE As mob protests killing

By Mafugi Ceesay & Alagie Manneh An angry mob stormed and set ablaze Sanyang police station yesterday following the killing of a native of the...
Read more
News

Senegalese forestry officer shoots Gambian in LRR

By Mafugi Ceesay The deputy spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces, captain Malick Sanyang has confirmed a shooting incident in Sare-Omar village involving Senegalese forestry...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

forune

FORTUNE SLIPS, BUT MAINTAINS HOLD

There have been three wins, a number of draws and a few scary defeats in the last round of matches in the GFF Division...
kandeh

Why Mamma Kandeh and Ismaila Ceesay are on the wrong side of democracy, on the...

law

Symposium on the role and impact of judicial globalization

Untitled

SANYANG POLICE STATION, CHINESE FACTORY SET ABLAZE As mob protests killing

Untit 3

Senegalese forestry officer shoots Gambian in LRR

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions