18 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
type here...
News

Funding body raises over $10,000 for Gambian businesses

75
Unti 3
- Advertisement -

Thundafund, the South Africa-based fund-raising body, on Sunday raised over 500,000.00 dalasis, approximately US$10,000, for Gambian businesses barely six months since its launch.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the organization’s office situated in Kanifing in Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“Thundafund launched in The Gambia at the end of 2020. Since then, over 350 Gambian businesses have gone live, each seeking to raise funds and raise awareness for their project or idea,” the organization said in the press release signed by its founder, Matt Roberts-Davies, who is on a working visit to the Gambia.

“So far, these Gambian businesses have raised over 500,000 dalasis from local and international contributions, with more funds being raised every day.”

Access to funding, the press communiqué adds, is considered the greatest challenge for African businesses.

“Thankfully, the rise of internet adoption, digital payments and social media have made it possible to modernise fundraising.”

The concept of “Crowdfunding” is explained as the raising of funds from a crowd of people online. It works similarly like “GoFundMe,” except instead of just donations, project creators can offer incentives for individuals to support their business.

“In order to create opportunity in the Gambia, we need to change what we say about it, we need to change how we feel about ourselves. In the world of business, entrepreneurs are having amazing ideas every day. Unfortunately, many of these ideas never take off due to the lack of funding, and their stories never get told.”

“If we can learn anything from the Gambia, its how powerful communities can be in funding local businesses, and this can be a norm for African businesses, which may not be viable for the traditional business funding options like loans,” the press release noted.

Thundafund has pioneered African Crowdfunding since 2013, with offices in South Africa, Kenya and The Gambia.

By:  Momodou L Jaiteh

Founder/CEO of Kaba Communications

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForever Friends Association donates school items to students
Next articleAssembly approves Gambia-Senegal parliamentary friendship group
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Symposium on the role and impact of judicial globalization

Author's Note: This symposium on judicial globalization is published on www.satangnabaneh.com. The introduction is followed by four posts exploring the role and impact of...
Read more
News

SANYANG POLICE STATION, CHINESE FACTORY SET ABLAZE As mob protests killing

By Mafugi Ceesay & Alagie Manneh An angry mob stormed and set ablaze Sanyang police station yesterday following the killing of a native of the...
Read more
News

Senegalese forestry officer shoots Gambian in LRR

By Mafugi Ceesay The deputy spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces, captain Malick Sanyang has confirmed a shooting incident in Sare-Omar village involving Senegalese forestry...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

forune

FORTUNE SLIPS, BUT MAINTAINS HOLD

There have been three wins, a number of draws and a few scary defeats in the last round of matches in the GFF Division...
kandeh

Why Mamma Kandeh and Ismaila Ceesay are on the wrong side of democracy, on the...

law

Symposium on the role and impact of judicial globalization

Untitled

SANYANG POLICE STATION, CHINESE FACTORY SET ABLAZE As mob protests killing

Untit 3

Senegalese forestry officer shoots Gambian in LRR

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions