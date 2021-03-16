Forever Friends Association donates school items to students

- Advertisement -

By Saidou Baldeh

Forever Friends Association Saturday donated items to school going children who fall under their sponsorship. The event took place at the President’s International Award Scheme in Bakau.

Mr. Kutubo Keita, the vice president of the association, said the need to support these students is necessary because most of them come from poor families. He added that they started with 3 students but they are now sponsoring 10-15 students ranging from primary to high school.

He further stated that the sponsors comprise different people of different work nature, who came together and formed this friendly association. He added that the money they used to buy materials come from their own pockets just to render support to their fellow Gambians and ease the burden of sponsoring their children.

“We do not only stop at sponsoring the students, but we closely monitor their academic performances and assist them with study teachers to help them improve in subjects they find difficult to survive,” Keita said.

Mr. Adama Jammeh, a member of the association, implored donors and philanthropists to help them in this cause because sometimes they find it difficult to fulfill some of the responsibilities. He added that he is the one responsible to go round the schools bearing students under their care to see their performances and other related activities. Mr. Jammeh told the gathering that the sponsored students are lucky to have such opportunities because they are the selected few amongst many, as he further urged them to be serious with their education.

Mr. Momodou Bojang, a parent to one of the beneficiaries, thanked the association for their kind support that he never expected an association like this to exist until when they came to support his children. He urged parents to guide their children to study and make use of the privileges given to them.

Ramatoulie Jallow, a beneficiary also thanked the association for the support they’ve been rendering to her over the past years up to date. He added that their sponsorship is priceless and it is helping her in her educational endeavours. She said she was more than excited for being selected by the association for sponsorship; be that as it may, she is also motivated to help others around her.