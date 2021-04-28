Assembly begins public consultations on Elections Bill

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly joint committees on human rights, constitutional matters, regional government and IEC yesterday commenced a nationwide public consultation on the Elections Bill 2021.

The co-head of the delegation, Musa Amul Nyass, member for Foni Kansala, explained that the committees will run two parallel consultations across all the regions to avail the public opportunity to voice their views to lawmakers on topical issues of the bill.

The bill underwent first and second readings in parliament following its introduction by the Justice Minister Dawda Jallow.

The Assembly referred the bill to the joint committees to review, consult and report to the plenary its findings and recommendations for adoption and consideration before the December election.

“As people’s representatives, we want to ensure there is a participatory process, hence laws must reflect the wishes of the people and the consultations help enrich the report we would be presenting at the plenary,” Nyassi said.

The Foni Kansala NAM also disclosed that the second leg of consultations would be held in the West Coast Region, Kanifing Municipality and Banjul.