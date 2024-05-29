Assembly impressed with SIS transformation

- Advertisement -

In a significant development for national security, the National Assembly Select Committee on Defence and Security has lauded the State Intelligence Service (SIS) for its remarkable transformation under the leadership of Ousman Sowe.

The committee is headed by the Deputy Speaker and comprising members from all the different political parties as well as independent and nominated members which carried out detailed and compressive reviews of the institution’s activities before giving it a resounding clean bill of health.

The committee noted SIS’s commitment to reform and strengthening its role in ensuring peace and stability in the country as well as safeguarding citizens and non-citizens alike.

The parliamentary committee expressed satisfaction with the SIS’s commitment to maintaining law and order in The Gambia and noted the absence of any evidence of misconduct or abuse as they toured some of the SIS facilities.

The NAMS lauded the initiative of establishing an academy that trains not only SIS personnel but personnel from other security services.

Prior to the tour, the committee was received and briefed by Director General Ousman Sowe who gave the NAMs an overview of the existing and emerging national, regional and international security challenges. The committee affirmed that under Ousman Sowe’s leadership, significant reforms have been implemented within the service, fostering accountability, adherence to democratic principles, and human rights, ensuring that the SIS serves as a trusted, responsible, and people-friendly intelligence service.