EWD seeks umbrella organisation for Gambian women

By Lamin Cham

As matters affecting women continue to dominate national discourse, a powerful lobby group Empowered Women for Development, EWD, is seeking to get all Gambian women under its umbrella to effectively partake and lead in the search for solutions to challenges facing them.

The EWD will also promote women development agenda in addition to providing relevant sensitisation on matters affecting women. “This will be the first such organisation,” said Binta Barry- Touray president of EWD.

To achieve this, the EWD has reached out to women in all regions and so far, 2000 women have signed up to be members of the association which has a fully functional executive with members based in The Gambia and in the diaspora in addition to regional officials across the country. Other members of the national executive of EWD include – Fatou Tamba – vice president, Fatou Bah – project coordinator, and Mamou Drammeh-diaspora ambassador.