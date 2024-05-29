Presidential adviser responds to Talib

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Saihou Mallow, a presidential adviser for political affairs, has said majority of Gambians wish President Barrow to run in 2026 election.

Speaking to The Standard in response to opposition UDP’s Talib Bensouda who on Monday warned Barrow not to aim for a third term, Mballow said the UDP man is out of touch with the feelings of the Gambian people ‘who would like to see more of President Barrow.’

“As political adviser, I have good knowledge from gauging the political climate in the country and there is overwhelming feeling for Barrow to continue,” Mballow said.

Mr Mballow argued that in any case,. there is nothing that can stop Barrow from contesting, according to the current constitution.

“So, if the people desire for him to go ahead, my advice will be for him to take heed and go on. There is no issue of third term business here. It is rather what people desire under the constitution,” Mr Mballow said.

In conclusion, Mr Mballow in turn warned Talib ‘not to undermine Ousainu Darboe’ the leader of the UDP who had worked so hard for that party.