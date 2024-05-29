Taxi driver testifies in PIU shooting case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

In the ongoing court case over the killing of PIU officers, one Abdoulie Drammeh, a taxi driver from Brikama, yesterday told the High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that he was hired by Amie Bojang, sister of main accused Ousainou to transport him and herself from Brufut to the border village of Darsilameh.

Drammeh said Amie Bojang hired him from Brikama to Brufut where they picked Ousainou and headed back to Brikama. There, he went on, Amie wanted to go to the car park but Ousainou advised against that, saying a police officer had advised him to avoid crowds and public places.

The witness revealed that Amie then rehired him to transport them to Darsilameh.

The witness disclosed that whilst they were going to Darsilameh, the accused persons were speaking in Jola and though he didn’t understand the language but could clearly remember hearing them mentioning Toubab- (white person).

The witness asserted that upon arrival at Darsilameh village, Amie alighted and made arrangements with a motorcyclist to transport Ousainou from the Gambian border into Senegal.

He said he returned to Brikama with Amie.

The trial continues.