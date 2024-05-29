PPP leader cautions Barrow over remarks

- Advertisement -

The leader of the People’s Progressive Party, Kebba Jallow, has expressed concern over recent remarks by President Barrow.

In a statement shared with The Standard, Mr Jallow stated: “With great concern, I am writing to urge the president to make nurturing peace and unity a priority in his public remarks. The impact of his words cannot be understated when it comes to fostering social cohesion and harmony in our nation. One of the most notable strengths, and a crucial element of his 2021 campaign was his unwavering focus on promoting peace, unity, and stability. Many Gambians rallied behind him because of his steadfast commitment to these values and his peaceful message of unity.

As president, it is imperative to recognise that your public statements carry significant consequences, particularly for political opponents. The weight of your words can greatly influence the direction of our nation, shaping the public discourse and either bridging the divides or deepening them.

As a political leader, I am deeply concerned about the potential ramifications of your recent pronouncements (statements). Your words hold great weight and have the power to either unite or polarise our society.

In these challenging times, I implore the president to champion the principles of peace and unity. By doing so, he can help guide our nation toward a future marked by collaboration and mutual respect.”