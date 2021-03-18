21 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 18, 2021
type here...
Editor's Choice

AstraZeneca and reported blood clotting: Are we really safe?

16
- Advertisement -

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 as a pandemic after a thorough assessment. One week later, The Gambia confirmed its first case of the deadly virus which shook the entire country. From there on, it was nothing but restrictions.

At the time of the WHO declaration, there were more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people had already lost their lives. Thousands more were fighting for their lives in hospitals. That’s one year ago but, due to the impact and the devastation Covid-19 caused, it feels like a lifetime ago. The virus went on to kill more than two million people across the world.

- Advertisement -

As a result of incredible scientific endeavour and human ingenuity, breakthroughs were made for a vaccine and a global fightback against a common enemy began. To be clear, vaccines aren’t cures; they only help us produce antibodies and provide immunity against diseases. In this case, the coronavirus. And the idea was, even though millions would die, those that are still alive can be protected and lives can return to normalcy.

The world anxiously waited for nearly a year since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic to have an effective vaccine. And now we have a bunch. We have Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, etc.

However, for the past week or so, countries around the world are doubting if the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Austria and Iceland have all suspended the use of the vaccine because there are fears that it causes blood clotting.

It was the noblest of intentions to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. There was nothing normal about the new normal and we all agreed that we couldn’t have continued like that any longer. But assurance is needed to help vaccinate everyone who requires it.

Our minister of health, Dr Samateh insisted that The Gambia will not suspend use of AstraZeneca because of the fears. Well, even though there is no evidence to verify those claims, it is imperative to ask: Are we really safe? People’s religious and traditional beliefs have already become a hindrance to the nationwide vaccination which started. So, any side-effect as scary as blood clotting attached to any vaccine would be challenging for the campaign to protect Gambians and those living in The Gambia.   

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMAI BLAMES GOV’T INACTION FOR SANYANG INCIDENT
Next articleLetters: History repeats itself as complacency sets in, again
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Editor's Choice

Lessons from Sanyang riot

The problem of insecurity such as the Sanyang incident this week should be treated with urgency and resolved in a multi-lateral way to ensure...
Read more
Editor's Choice

On the passing of Suruwa Jaiteh and Mamour Jobe

It was unbelievably shocking to hear the death of the Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force, Mamour Jobe. Mamour's TRRC appearance was only...
Read more
Editor's Choice

Better luck this time, Goodluck!

We all thought the message sent on 1st December 2016 was clear. That change was needed. That the country had no future with dictatorship....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

nyassi

Brikama UTD is back -Coach Nyassi

By Momodou Lamin Drammeh The head coach of Brikama United, Modou Lamin Nyassi has said that his side is back to shape and ready to...
code of arm gambia

Mother Gambia

Picture 1 4

May the tree of China-Gambia friendship be ever green

untitt 6

Mourning Niamina Dankunku’s greatness-Chief Alhagie Sulayman Keita, a true hero

Letter2Editor

Letters: History repeats itself as complacency sets in, again

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions